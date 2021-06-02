Eric Steven Skelton

Eric Steven Skelton, 35, passed away May 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. A memorial visitation for Eric will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel from 2-5 PM. We all know that Eric was the best casual dresser, so in honor of him, don't hesitate to dress in your best sweatpants or stocking cap. Memorials can be made to Eric's family.

He graduated from Geneseo High School class of 2004 and continued his education to earn his Associate's at Black Hawk College followed by his Bachelor's in business at Western Illinois. Eric applied his education to his career with John Deere, working at Milan, Waterloo, and Moline. He met his love of his life and best friend, Cynthia Reyes, 11 years ago at Wyffels Hybrids. They were married December 28, 2019.

Cynthia fell in love with his gentle, kind-hearted, and selfless nature. Eric lit up the room with his quick wit, sense of humor, and love of life. He always made sure family, friends, and even strangers were taken care of with his love and generosity. Eric was an inspiration to many people and he loved deeply. He believed in giving his best all the time with everything he did. In his spare time, Eric was an avid Chicago sports fan, devoted dog dad to his pups (Xerxes and Zelda), and an overall entertainer. Eric's hobbies included shuffleboard, chess, video games, and being a food connoisseur.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; parents, Steve and Sharon; brother, Andrew (his wife Larissa); sisters, Madison and Kaitlyn; grandmother, Joann; in-laws, Juan and Sanjuana Salinas; brother in-laws, Leo and Juan; and numerous cousins, aunts/uncles, and nieces/nephews. Eric is preceded in death by his mother, Julie (Anderson); grandfather, Willard; grandparents Norruth and MaryLou Anderson; and uncle, Larry Anderson.