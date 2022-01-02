Erik (Krogman) Bye

October 3, 1984-December 21, 2021

Erik (Krogman) Bye, 37, Rock Island, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Memorial services are 4pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services.

Erik was born October 3, 1984, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Dennis and Mary (Krogman) Bye.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Bye, Rock Island; sisters, Aimee (Tim) Seward, East Moline, IL, and Ashton Krogman, Bettendorf, IA; nieces and nephews, Brock, Preston, Aiden, and Maliyah.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.