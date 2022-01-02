Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erik Bye
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Erik (Krogman) Bye

October 3, 1984-December 21, 2021

Erik (Krogman) Bye, 37, Rock Island, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Memorial services are 4pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services.

Erik was born October 3, 1984, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Dennis and Mary (Krogman) Bye.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Bye, Rock Island; sisters, Aimee (Tim) Seward, East Moline, IL, and Ashton Krogman, Bettendorf, IA; nieces and nephews, Brock, Preston, Aiden, and Maliyah.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Jan
8
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m shocked and saddened at the passing of my buddy Erik... He was such a cool and creative person. I´m going to miss him deeply and hope all friends and family can find some comfort in this time. See you on the flipside my friend, rest easy. Xoxox
Shannon Crummy
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results