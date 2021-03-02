Ernest Czupka

February 27, 2021

ORLANDO, FL-Ernest Czupka, 88, of Orlando, FL, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the loving care of his youngest daughter, Michele Scott.

In celebration of a long and full life, "Ernie", as he was known by most, has donated his body to the University of Florida Health Science Center.

Ernie was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Jean and Andrew Czupka. He married Nancy Czupka, on August 7, 1954, in Rock Island. He played the accordion as a member of the Czupka Family Band and performed in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin for 10 years. They made an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ernie graduated from Rock Island High School and attended St. Ambrose College. He served in the United States Army and was a fireman at the Rock Island Fire Department. He was a builder and plumber most of his life.

Ernie was known for his progressive and entrepreneurial approach to life, always wanting to learn more. He taught himself to play classical guitar and even built two beautiful guitars himself. He was an inventor and built his own telescope. He was an avid golfer and built a miniature golf course with his father. Later in life he earned a second-degree black belt in Aikido. He was a lifelong blood donor and cared about the poor. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood.

Ernie was preceded by his wife, Nancy, whom he lovingly referred to as his "angel", and his son, Tommie.

Survivors (and spouses) include his brothers Dewey and Rick (Lois), and his sisters Bernadine and Geraldine, his daughters, Michele Scott (Frank), Christine Green, Kathie Hohns (Bill), and Jean Oshima, and his sons Martie Czupka, Ted Czupka (Patricia), Ron Czupka (Martha), and Steve Czupka.

Ernie has 12 grandchildren including Devin, Beri, Caleb, Jamal, Javaris, Lauren, Jordan, Kazuhito, Emi, Nathaniel, Evan, and Rachel. Ernie also has five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jayden, Mason, Charlotte, and Makenzie.