Ernestina (Tina) Houser

June 6, 1932-December 10, 2020

Ernestina (Tina) Houser, 88, of Moline, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois.

Tina was born at Moline Public Hospital on June 6th, 1932, a daughter of Benjamin and Marguerite Solis. She attended Moline schools and married Adolph G. Guzman in 1950, divorcing in 1960. She married Eugene (Bud) Houser on September 23, 1961 and celebrated over 50 years of marriage before he passed away on March 27th, 2012.

Tina worked as an Avon Lady, a Stanley Home Products Dealer, Tupperware Lady and became a Figurette Counselor, selling bras, girdles, gowns and swimwear out of a suitcase. She worked as a Riveter at the Convair Airlines in San Diego, California. She cleaned houses for 20 years, worked at Servus Rubber, Rock Island for seven years as a Trimming Machine Operator. She was a Waitress in Chicago, IL for 3 years, worked as a Nurses' Aide, and then was a Nanny to many children in the QC area and spent time with the elderly so they could live at home. Tina was born again at the First Apostolic Church in Viola, IL and served as a Sunday School Teacher for nine years.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Rick (Norma) Houser, Minneapolis, MN, Mark Houser, Kansas City, MO, Donovan (Jennifer) Houser, McKinney, TX; grandchildren Jordan and Emily Houser, McKinney, TX; sister, Olivia (Steve) Terrill, Mahomet, IL; and sister-in-law, Ethel Solis, Dana Point, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Benjamin Solis; husband, Eugene (Bud) Houser; brother, Raul Solis; and sister, Celia Pizano.