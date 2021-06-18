Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernestine Metcalf
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Ernestine Metcalf

December 18, 1939-June 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Ernestine Metcalf, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday June 15, 2021 at her home in Rock Island.

The family plans to have a celebration of her life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ernestine was born December 18, 1939 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, the youngest of nine children born to George Washington Stringer, Sr. and Katherine Johnson Stringer. She married Alton Metcalf, Jr. on December 25, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2020.

Ernestine will be lovingly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a C.N.A. at several nursing homes and retired school bus driver.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. Ernestine enjoyed listening to music, and watching Court shows and Andy Griffith on TV.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Marylin Rivers, Sandra Metcalf, Chiryl Metcalf, Patrick Metcalf, Karen Metcalf, Fallon Metcalf; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Genelzia Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandsons, Fernandez Rivers, Jr. and Cleo McLee; brothers, George W. Jr., Marzel, Wallace, and Charles Stringer; and sisters, Selma Mitchell, Mildred Aldrich, and Jerlene Stewart.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sandra & Family, sorry to hear of Mrs Metcalf´s passing. Your mom and my mom Mrs. Gladys Beck has been friend for a long time. Praying for your family.
Joyce Beck Woods
Friend
June 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy Sandra and family. Sandra I used to go to grant school with you, and always thankful u treated me nice. Praying God gives u the strength to get thru this trying time
Penny (poulain)brightman
School
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results