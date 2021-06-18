Ernestine Metcalf

December 18, 1939-June 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Ernestine Metcalf, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday June 15, 2021 at her home in Rock Island.

The family plans to have a celebration of her life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ernestine was born December 18, 1939 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, the youngest of nine children born to George Washington Stringer, Sr. and Katherine Johnson Stringer. She married Alton Metcalf, Jr. on December 25, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2020.

Ernestine will be lovingly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a C.N.A. at several nursing homes and retired school bus driver.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. Ernestine enjoyed listening to music, and watching Court shows and Andy Griffith on TV.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Marylin Rivers, Sandra Metcalf, Chiryl Metcalf, Patrick Metcalf, Karen Metcalf, Fallon Metcalf; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Genelzia Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandsons, Fernandez Rivers, Jr. and Cleo McLee; brothers, George W. Jr., Marzel, Wallace, and Charles Stringer; and sisters, Selma Mitchell, Mildred Aldrich, and Jerlene Stewart.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.