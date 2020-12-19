Esther Sylvester

October 16, 1925-December 17, 2020

MOLINE-Esther Sylvester, 95, of Moline, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a life well lived.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moline Public Library.

The former Esther Ruth Kochendorfer was born October 16, 1925, in Beardstown, Illinois, to Fred and Margaret Kochendorfer, and grew up in Lincoln, Illinois, where she attended secretarial school and enjoyed her church. She met the love of her life, Wilbur "Gene" Sylvester by writing to soldiers who were away on active duty. They wrote for two years, finally met in 1946, and fell instantly in love. They married on August 10, 1947, in Lincoln. Gene died February 17, 2009. They moved to Topeka, Kansas, and later to Moline.

Esther was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid reader and enjoyed various church groups over the years. She truly loved her home, family, and neighbors, and often said how glad she was to have settled in Moline. Her favorite quote was "Life is not about how to survive the storm but how to dance in the rain" (Richard Paul Evans). She was truly a joy for anyone who had the pleasure to know her. Her wit and strength were unmatched.

Esther is survived by her children, Cynthia (Thya) Houston of Fort Collins, Colorado, Kathy Sylvester of Moline, and Steven (Narkita) Sylvester DDS of South Holland, Illinois; grandchildren, Sara William (Jim Cook) of Geneseo, and Elle Dunn of Moline; and great-grandchildren, Ava Williams and Maisie Eyre.

Esther's family gives a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and to Illinois Talking Books for providing her years of entertainment, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.