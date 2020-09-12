Esther V. Diehl

September 14, 1921-September 10, 2020

KEITHSBURG-Esther V. Diehl, 98, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Cedar Manor in Tipton, Iowa.

Visitation is Monday, September 14th from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg, with a private family service to follow. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Keithsburg First Christian Church, New Boston United Methodist Church or Keithsburg Fire Department. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

Esther Virginia Butt was born September 14, 1921 in Princess Ann County, Virginia a daughter of James Wesley and Bessie D'Ett Smith Butt. On December 27, 1940 she married Dolan A. Diehl, Sr. in Princess Ann County, Virginia. Esther was a homemaker which showcased her many talents as a seamstress, cook and gardener. She made porcelain dolls, crafts and collected many items. Over the years she had been a 4-H, Girl Scout, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. She was a member of New Boston Methodist Church and Keithsburg Christian Church as well as a 50 year member of Order of the Easter Star.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Ginger Pruess and Dolan Diehl, Jr.; daughter-in-law: Cindy Diehl; grandchildren: Allen (Laura) Jackson, Brenda (Steve) Moseley, Misty (Delane) Holmes, Mike (Jolene) Diehl, Bobby (Cherilyn) Diehl, Travis (Angel) Diehl and Stephanie (Mike) Retherford; step grandchildren: Todd (Debbie) Pruess and Michele (Jay) Proesch; 18 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Jimmy Diehl, 12 siblings, 1 great granddaughter and 1 step grandson.

