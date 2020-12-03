Ethel Bernice Hoyt

July 15, 1940-November 23, 2020

WATAGA, IL-Ethel Bernice Hoyt, 80, of Wataga, Illinois passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville.

Ethel was born July 15, 1940, in Galesburg, the daughter of Jack and Bella (Kunkle) Hoyt. Ethel is survived by a host of cousins and good friends

Ethel graduated from Galesburg High School, Western Illinois University and University of Illinois. She was a first grade teacher in East Moline at Meadowland and Ridgewood Schools for 32 years retiring in 1992. Ethel was a member of the Knox County Retired Teachers Association, the Wataga Seniors Group, and Wataga Congregational Church.

Memorial Services were held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Home with burial at the Wataga Cemetery. Memorial may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.