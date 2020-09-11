Eugene "Skip" Gast

April 23, 1946- September 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Eugene "Skip" Gast, 74, of Davenport, Iowa, joined his soulmate, Peggy Jean, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Eugene Gast, to be dispersed by the family to music education programs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Skip was born April 23, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa to Gene and Rosie Gast. His love of music started early and was expressed throughout his life with his trumpet. He studied music with many accomplished musicians and at Julliard. Skip served his country during the Vietnam War playing with the 5th Army Band. He played Taps at thousands of military funerals, including the funeral of President Harry S. Truman.

On July 10, 1971 he married Peggy Kuhlenbeck. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage until her passing in 2006.

In the late 1980's he opened Gene Gast Music in downtown Bettendorf, serving the entire Quad Cities area. Besides music, he enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, spending time with his family, and having a good cup of coffee with his friends. Skip will be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh. He always had a positive outlook and loved to hear and tell a good story.

Those left to cherish his memory include children, William (Marge) Gast and Melody (Wayne) Clifford; grandchildren: Elora, Cecilia, Caelan, Warren, and Moira; and great grandson, Oliver.