Eugene Joseph Mattecheck

June 13, 1932-March 17, 2021

MOLINE-Eugene Joseph Mattecheck of Moline, Illinois, loving husband and father, spent his last living moments with his family on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He lived 88 wonderful years. He loved and supported his family until the end of his days. He was a true family man, generous to a fault.

Eugene will be laid to rest with his son Stephen in Rock Island National Cemetery. There will be no visitation or services. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.

He was born June 13, 1932, in Webster, South Dakota to Joseph and Mayme (Premus) Mattecheck. He married Barbara Jo Nelson on November 8, 1952, in Moline. He served in the United States Army for two years, one year served in Korea, 1953-54, before being honorably discharged in November, 1960.

He was employed at John Deere harvester for 12 years. He then joined the Moline police force, where he became the first full time range officer. He proudly served the city for 16 years, retiring due to hearing loss. During his time on the force, he was chosen to travel to Quantico Virginia to attend "special tactical firearms training" at the F.B.I training school. After completing training, on December 8, 1972, he and fellow officer Bill Loete were scheduled on American flight 553 to return home They missed that flight, catching the next flight, to later learn their original flight 553 had subsequently crashed in Chicago due to pilot error, killing 41 passengers and 2 on the ground, leaving 18 survivors.. A day he would always remember.

He enjoyed hunting, especially squirrels, crows, and coyotes, tallying up his kills with precision. He traveled to Wyoming to hunt prairie dogs, antelope and deer, making the trip 18 times in his lifetime. He was a life-long member of the N.R.A. He was a member of the Milan Rifle Club for over 42 years. He also belonged to the Illinois police association. EJ as he was known, enjoyed visiting and having coffee with friends and family. He was an excellent father and a great role model for all of his family, who loved him dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife of 68 years Barbara; son Eugene Jr. (Clarisa); son Neal (Debbie); daughters Gayla and Darla; and son Paul Robert; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his brother Roger (Teresa); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Moore Mattecheck.

