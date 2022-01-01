Eugene Piersall

October 19, 1931-December 29, 2021

COLONA-Eugene Piersall, 90, of Colona, Illinois, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Eugene Claire Piersall was born October 19, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa, to Lawrence and Agnes (Osterberg) Piersall. He served in the US Navy, and married Phyllis Nelson on November 2, 1957, in Davenport. She died November 7, 1987. He married Mary Langworthy Gordon on June 3, 1989, in Davenport. He was a member of IBEW Local 145 for 60 years, last working at Kohler Electric. He also owned and operated Potteramics ceramics shop in East Moline. While at Davenport High School, he was the Iowa State Wrestling Champion for two years, and is in the Iowa High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed fishing and boating.

Gene is survived by his wife, Mary; four children and spouses, Deanna and Timothy Richardson of Bettendorf, Sherri and Thomas Smith of Coal Valley, Keith Piersall of Moline, Tialinda and Chad Loucks of Davenport; eight grandchildren and spouses, Alicia Dollieslager, Bradley Richardson, Leita Richardson, Whitney Smith and Jonathan Clase, Tyler Smith and Anisha Vichare, Shaine Mier, Bryant Piersall, and Cassidy Piersall; five great-grandchildren; two stepchildren and spouse, Jerry Gordon of Marseilles, Illinois, and Kenneth and Courtney Gordon of Colona; five step-grandchildren, Taylor Gordon, Cameron Moline, Valerie Gordon, Halee Gordon, and Justin Gordon; and a brother, Edward Berger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, a son, David Piersall, and three sisters, Phyllis Geist, Joyce Shirley, and Shirley Colbert.

Gene's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.