Eugene "Gene" Dale Thiessen

November 24, 1937-April 9, 2022

GENESEO-Eugene "Gene" Dale Thiessen, 84, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, IL. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the memorial service. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Gene was born on November 24, 1937, the son of Theron and Ella (Spies) Thiessen, in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Davenport High School followed by an apprenticeship for tool and die making at Production Aides. On September 27, 1958, he married Moreen M. Schaecher at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rock Island, IL. He proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves. Gene was employed as a tool and die maker for International Harvester and then later at Eagle Engineering. He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, gardening, making knives, and going to garage sales.

Those left to cherish Gene's life include his loving wife, Moreen; daughters, Kelly Thiessen, Austin, TX, and Karri Thiessen, Parrish, FL; granddaughter, Nicole Thiessen; great-grandchildren, Mia and Calvin; and brother Richard (Kaye) Thiessen, Blue Grass, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Ella; sons, Mitchell Thiessen and Brent Thiessen; and brother, Kenneth Thiessen.