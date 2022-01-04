Eugenia Kay Stark Ryser Giebel

March 31, 1951-December 29, 2021

Eugenia Kay Stark Ryser Giebel passed away on December 29, 2021, at Hammond Henry Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Geneseo, IL. Pastor Stephen Mueller will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Richmond Hill Players, Concordia Lutheran Church, or the American Diabetes Association. She will be laid to rest at North Cemetery at a later date after cremation rites. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Eugenia was born on March 31, 1951, in Moline, IL to Alberta (Kemp) Stark and the late William W. Stark, who passed prior to her birth. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ernest Ryser. She was a 1969 graduate of Moline Senior High school. She graduated from Black Hawk College in 1995 and Western Illinois University in 2005. She married Roy H. "Mike" Giebel on March 27, 1971, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in East Moline, IL. Together they lived in Geneseo and raised three sons. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2002.

Eugenia worked at Southeast National Bank in Moline from 1969-1972. In September of 1974 she joined the workforce at the Rock Island Arsenal as a card punch operator in Building 350. She retired after almost 34 years as a Systems Accountant in Building 68 under DFAS. From 2015 to 2017 she worked as a cashier at Walmart in Geneseo, leaving there due to health issues.

Eugenia was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 5083. She was also a member of the Richmond Hill Players from 1990 to her passing, having served as President, Board Secretary, Concessions Chair, Box Office, Mailer, Actor, Stage Manager, Props and wherever else she was needed. As a member of Concordia Lutheran Church of Geneseo, she served as the Treasurer for 6 years. She worked on 65th and 75th birthday celebrations as her Class Planning Committee Chair and was also tasked with planning the 50th class reunion. Eugenia enjoyed traveling to see her grandsons, reading, and crafts of almost any kind.

Those left to mourn her passing include her sons, William (Crystal Christ) of Geneseo, and Taylor (Elizabeth) of Claremont, NC; stepdaughters Michaela Giebel Moore of Geneseo; grandsons, Lohgan and Jackson Giebel of North Carolina; a step granddaughter; a step grandson; 2 step great-great granddaughters, and one step great-great grandson. In addition is her brother, Richard (Sandy) Ryser of Delphos, KS, several nieces and nephews, and a few great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Alberta Stark; husband, Mike; stepfather, Ernest Ryser; sisters, Barbara Cassady, Willa Malmstrom, Jackie Parmentier; and middle son, Theodore Giebel.