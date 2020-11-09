Eunice Mae Youngblood

June 11, 1932-November 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Eunice Mae Youngblood, 88, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Hope Creek Activity Fund. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Eunice was born on June 11, 1932 in Hiawassee, GA, the daughter of Kimsey and Lula (Wall) Queen. She married James B. "Bill" Youngblood in 1949 in Hiawassee, GA. She previously worked in retail at the former Turnstyle, and most recently at Younkers in the cosmetic department. She loved to play bingo and bowling. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and playing golf. Above all, Eunice loved to spend time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; children, Linda Fosbinder, Moline, Brenda Johnson, Geneseo, and Michael (Teresa) Youngblood, Cherry Valley, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy, Brian (Rachel), Chelsie (Ben), Chase, Dane (Jasmyn), and Addison; great grandchildren, Aleah, Isabella, Jay, Carter, Bennett, Kennedy, and James.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Fosbinder; three brothers; and one stepsister.

