Evelyn Christina "Chris" Anderson

October 20, 1933-August 19, 2020

MOLINE-Evelyn Christina "Chris" Anderson, 86, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with her children by her side at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A private family service and luncheon will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Trimble Funeral Home, at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The former Evelyn Christina Niebur was born October 20, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, the daughter of Sylvester and Magdalen (Heimann) Niebur.

She worked at Hyman's Furniture Store in Rock Island for 30 years, as a sales person, furniture buyer, and interior designer. She was an avid reader, loved to watch old movies, dance, shop, and she will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of fashion. More than anything else she loved to spend time with her children and their families.

Chris is survived by four children and their spouses, Karen (Gary) Crowder of Davenport, Robert (Tina) Anderson of Rock Island, Carla (Steven) Whitney of Moline, and Julie (John) Cox of Coal Valley; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Bernadette Murphy of Bettendorf; a sister-in-law, Jean Niebur of Malta, Montana; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Verdene Langford, Alice Stein, and Mark Niebur.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.