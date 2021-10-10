Evelyn Dorothy

1926-2021

DAVENPORT-Evelyn Dorothy age 95, of Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Services in celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 1401 N. Perry Street, Davenport, where her family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery, Aledo, IL.

Evelyn was born in 1926 in Illinois City, IL to Harry and Emma McGreer. She and her future husband, Ward graduated together from Reynolds IL high school in 1943. She married Ward Dorothy in June 1946 at Pine Bluff Methodist Church in Illinois City.

She did clerical work and retired in 1995 from Eagle Engineering in Eldridge, IA. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Davenport and was a member of the VFW Auxilary in Aledo, IL. An active volunteer, she donated 5000 hours with RSVP of the Quad Cities as well as eleven gallons of blood to the Mississippi Valley Blood Bank. She was also an avid recycler.

Survivors include her two daughters Debbie Duffy and Becky (Tom) Rasmussen both of Davenport; daughter-in-law Carol Dorothy of Long Beach, CA, four grandchildren: Michelle (Bob) Blunk, Michelle Dorothy, Craig (Jen) Atzen, Jon (Shelley Stumme), 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ward, son Michael Dorothy, grandson Jeffrey Groves, great granddaughter Elizabeth Atzen and brothers Maynard and George McGreer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Churches United of the Quad Cities., 2535 Tech Drive Suite 205 Bettendorf, IA 52722.