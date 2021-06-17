Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Iona Horton
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Evelyn Iona Horton

March 5, 1943-June 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn Iona Horton, 78, of Rock Island, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion Post #569.

Evelyn was born on March 5, 1943, in Rock Island, a daughter of John and Leona (Horton) Romine. She married Kenneth Horton on July 26, 1962.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Jun
18
Service
11:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.