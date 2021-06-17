Evelyn Iona Horton

March 5, 1943-June 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn Iona Horton, 78, of Rock Island, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion Post #569.

Evelyn was born on March 5, 1943, in Rock Island, a daughter of John and Leona (Horton) Romine. She married Kenneth Horton on July 26, 1962.