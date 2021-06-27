Evelyn G. Johnson

July 31, 1945-June 23, 2021

Evelyn G. Johnson passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at River Crossing of Moline.

Funeral services will at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Hampton Township Cemetery. Rev. P. Wonder Harris will officiate. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Evelyn Strickland was born July 31, 1945 to James E. and Eva Mae (Wert) Strickland in Morrilton, Arkansas. She married Richard O. Johnson December 19, 1987 in Moline, Illinois. Evelyn worked at John Deere Harvester as an infrastructural analyst, last working in 2001.

In 1998 Evelyn was instrumental in getting the Women's International Bowling Congress in Davenport. She was Director of the Moline, Rock Island Bowling Association. Evelyn was a member of the Hall of Fame for Greater Rock Island Bowling Congress and the United States Bowling Congress. She was also President and Secretary of the Local 600 Club. Evelyn was Sargent of Arms for the Illinois State 600 Bowling Club. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline, where she was on the finance committee. Evelyn enjoyed traveling to the west coast, playing double pinnacle, and watching NHRA drag racing and NASCAR/Infinity.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of thirty-three years, Richard Johnson, Moline, her daughter, Tracy Hopkins, Moline, her son, Brian Hopkins, Ocala, Florida, stepchildren, Keely Johnson, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Richard, Johnson, Jr, Detroit, Michigan, and Tonya (Devin) Barnes, Surprise, Arizona, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dorothy Hill-Donel, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Alphonso Strickland.

