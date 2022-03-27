Evelyn L. Moser

February 26, 1929-March 24, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn L. Moser, 93, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Services for Mrs. Moser will be 11 am, Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Monday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Additional visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island or for a memorial bench that will be placed in Guttenberg, Iowa in honor of Evelyn.

Evelyn was born on February 26, 1929 in Guttenberg, Iowa, a daughter of Wilbert and Ottilie (Roeben) Horstman. Evelyn graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1947. She married Theodore Moser on December 10, 1947 in Guttenberg. He preceded her in death on May 25, 1992. Mrs. Moser was a homemaker. In earlier years, she had worked at Audubon Elementary School. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Evelyn enjoyed bowling, sewing and playing cards. She especially loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Peggy (Jim) Marshall, Rock Island, Susie (Bruce) Wilburn, Coal Valley, Linda (Steve) Prebyl, East Moline, Jimmy (Nancy) Moser, Winchester, VA., Lennie (Debbie) Moser, Washington Township, MI., and Diane Moser (Brian Ray), Moline; she was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Myke; a sister and brother in law, Ivy and Eddie Lundt; brothers and sisters in law, Elmer and Marilyn Horstman, Loraine and June Horstman and Eugene and Hilda Horstman.

The family would like to thank Compassus for the wonderful care they gave Evelyn.

Online condolences to wheelanpressly.com.