Evelyn P. Lower

September 6, 1933-September 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn P. Lower, 87, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her son's home, surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Face masks and social distancing are required. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be no visitation. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements.

Evelyn was born September 6, 1933 in Kewanee, a daughter of David and Ruby (Halterman) Newberry. She married John W. Lower on September 16, 1950 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on September 4, 1998. Along with her husband, John, Evelyn owned and operated Lower Construction for many years. Evelyn was a devout Catholic and dearly loved her church. She was an active volunteer in many church and local community circles including: Befrienders, SPEC, WATCH, RCIA and the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. She was a regular member of Bible studies, book studies, and prayer groups, and also a regular adorer in the St. Pius Adoration Chapel, and a member of the Altar and Rosary Circle. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, travel and spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Trudi (Dale) Matthews, Richardson, TX, Terri (John) McMaster, Rock Island, Tami (Barry) Wolf, Marco Island, FL and John Lower, Jr., Milan; grandchildren, Matthew Rice, Rowlett, TX, Sean Matthews, Richardson, TX, Jeri McMaster, Hood River, OR, Jessica (Arash) Lower, Tigard, OR and Alyssa (Matt) Christine, Bartlett, IL; 8 great grandchildren; brother, David Newberry, Largo, Florida and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, Duane Newberry and Alice Race and daughter in law, Laurie Lower.

