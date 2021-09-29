Menu
Evelyn Irene Robinson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Evelyn Irene Robinson

February 20, 1934-September 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn Irene Robinson, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday September 26, 2021 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Services will be 10:00am Saturday at South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Friendship Manor or South Park Presbyterian Church.

Irene was born on February 20, 1934, in Burgess, Illinois, the daughter of Harland and Dorothy (Morris) Edwards. She married Dean Robinson April 13, 1957, in Rock Island. Mrs. Robinson had been employed at The Plantation (Velie's) and Market Square at the Sheraton Hotel. She had previously been employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Company.

She was a devoted member of South Park Presbyterian Church, where she was active with teaching Sunday School and serving as a deacon. Irene loved playing Bridge, reading, gardening, and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Deanna (Don) Diehn, Phoenix, Arizona, Robin (Bill) Jorgesen, Rock Island, grandsons, Adam Skebo, Alec Skebo, Max Friestad, Eric Friestad; sister, Maridee Goben, Tucson, Arizona; step grandchildren Don, Callie, and Michelle; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dean; parents, Harland and Dorothy; son, Timothy Robinson and brother, John E. Edwards.

The family would like to thank the staff of Friendship Manor for the excellent care Irene received.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Oct
2
Service
10:00a.m.
South Park Presbyterian Church
Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
So sorry to hear about Irene. Sending prayers and hugs to everyone. She was a great neighbor.
Frank and Linda Plumb
Friend
September 30, 2021
