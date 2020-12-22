Evelyn M. Schafer

October 21, 1940 - December 21, 2020

Coal Valley - Evelyn M. Schafer, 80, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. A family graveside service and burial will take place at Coal Valley Cemetery at a later date. Memorials my be made to the family to be distributed to Evelyn's favorite charities.

The former Evelyn Mae Reed was born October 21, 1940, in Dixon, Illinois, to James and Ethel (Rhodes) Reed. She was law librarian at the Rock Island County Court House for several years, and later was librarian at the Robert R. Jones Public Library in Coal Valley. She was a member of the former Sherrard Presbyterian Church, was an avid reader, enjoyed history and traveling, and loved her cat Maude.

Evelyn is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Sarah Schafer of Sherrard and Mark and Vanessa Schafer of Anderson, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Owen Rueb, Sydnie Cochuyt, Bella Rueb, Mason Schafer and Madison Schafer; a sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Kenneth Holdsworth of Aledo, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Reed of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Marvin Reed.

Evelyn's family gives special thanks to her neighbors, Kathy and Bret Cornish, and her caregivers, Gabriella VanRij and Bobbie Folsom, for their loving support, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.