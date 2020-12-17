Evelyn J. Sproston

October 3, 1934-December 16, 2020

ALEDO-Evelyn J. Sproston, 86, of Aledo, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Genesis East in Davenport, Iowa. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Hamlet Cemetery, rural Aledo. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born October 3, 1934 in East Moline, IL to Elmer and Lillie Mae Chase Miller. She graduated from United Township High School in East Moline in 1952. Evelyn married John L. Sproston February 21, 1953 in rural Aledo.

She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed recording their lives in photos through the years. She enjoyed singing Gospel music to express her love of her Lord, who gifted her with writing many songs, mostly Gospel and a variety of poetry. Retirement gave her more opportunity to use these blessings going on to produce and direct several productions.

She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked many sales clerk positions until ready to accept a full time position at the Mercer County Assessment Office, retiring in 1981.

Survivors include her husband, John, 4 sons, Kenneth (Marie) Sproston, Ronald (Starla) Sproston, Douglas (Shawn) Sproston, all of Aledo, Daniel (Lois) Sproston of Seaton; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, one sister and one brother.