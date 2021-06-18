Evelyn VanAcker

January 19, 1924-June 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn M. VanAcker, 97, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Monday, June 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart or Alleman High School.

Evelyn was born January 19, 1924 in Minneota, MN, the daughter of Henry and Marguerite (Bekaert) Serlet. She married Maurice VanAcker on July 7, 1945 in Junction City, KS. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1995.

Evelyn graduated from Moline High School in 1942 and took some additional courses at Blackhawk College. She went on to work at the Rock Island Arsenal and then at John Deere Sales Branch, East Moline.

Evelyn was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline and the Center for Belgium Culture. She was an avid reader and sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Rose Ann) VanAcker, Monmouth, IL and Jim (Pam) VanAcker, Port Byron and Janice (Donald) Edwards, Fairfield Glade, TN; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan; 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.