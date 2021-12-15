December 28, 1931-December 12, 2021

GENESEO-Everett Swanson, 89, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at First Methodist Church on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:30 am. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Geneseo First United Methodist Church Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Everett Swanson Memorial Fund for donations to some of his favorite charities.

Everett was born on December 28, 1931, the son of Carl and Mayme (Abramson) Swanson in rural Cambridge, IL. He graduated from Orion High School in 1950. Everett went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He married the love of his life, Jane Kelsall on October 24, 1954, in Geneseo, IL.

Everett was dedicated to serving his community his entire life. Organizations that benefited from his board service are: CoOp Board, Hanna Township, Henry County Board, Bi-State Planning Commission, Livestock Feeders Association, Hanna Township Drainage District, and Board of Directors at Farmers National Bank. He was a founding member of the Geneseo Endowment for Excellence in Education Program and faithfully served on various boards and committees at First Methodist Church for over 50 years. Everett was also a member of the Antique Engine and Tractor Association.

As a lifelong farmer, he was instrumental in raising up many young farmers throughout the years. Several have said they owe their farming start up to him.

Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Jane of Geneseo, IL; son, Steve Swanson of Geneseo, IL; daughters, Rhonda (Ray) Veloz of Colona, IL, Evelyn (Jerry) Gardner of Geneseo, IL, Sandra (Troy) Lang of Olathe, KS, Lori (Scott) Roberts of Geneseo, IL; brother Darrell (Julie) Swanson; sisters, Lila Borkgren, Gloria Hepner, Linda (Stan) Storm, Sharon (Gene) Hulick; grandchildren: Josh Hughbanks, Ramon Veloz, Nikki Asbell, Matthew Swanson, Lindsay Robinson, Leslie Hill, Stephanie Swanson, Shane Swanson, Jeremy Gardner, Benjamin Gardner, Jamie Lang, Adam Lang, Allison Bouwens, Jacob Swanson, Levi Roberts, Lucas Roberts and Austin Roberts; 20 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mayme; step-mother, Merle Swanson; brothers, Forrest, Larry, Marvin, and Roger; sister, Jane; and grandson, Carlos Veloz.