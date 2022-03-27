Menu
Faith M. Combs

June 14, 1964-March 20, 2022

MOLINE-Faith M. Combs, 57, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Mar 20, 2022 at River Crossing of Moline.

There will be a private funeral.

Faith Marie Jones was born June 14, 1964 in East Moline; the daughter of Joe Jones Sr. and Charlotte (Dixon) Jones. She was a 1982 graduate of United Township High School. Faith earned an Associates Degree from Robert Morris and a Masters Degree from University of Phoenix. She last worked for VLSI as a manager.

Faith enjoyed going to the movies, shopping and pampering herself with manicures and pedicures. She loved spending time with her mother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Charlotte Jones, East Moline, her father, Joe Jones, Sr, Davenport, her mother in love, Candy Jones, her daughter, Jasmine Combs, Hayward, California, her siblings, Danck (Keena) Jones, Virginia, Jerri Jones, Davenport, and Jonika Jones, East Moline.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Jones, Jr.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 27, 2022.
