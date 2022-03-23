Faye Stiles White

September 1, 1934-March 20, 2022

MOLINE-Faye Stiles White, 87, passed away on March 20th, 2022, in Moline, Illinois, surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago (Beverly) on September 1st, 1934 to Dwight Hawthorn Stiles and Ida Louise Sargent Stiles.

Faye grew up in Chicago, attended the University of Iowa where she met her husband, Charles (Chuck), in the Student Union. Faye graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts and after marrying Chuck in 1957, taught 6th grade for one year before becoming a homemaker and raising three children.

Faye is survived by her husband, Charles Elbridge White, son Charles Eric (Margaret), daughters Tonya, Cynthia (in-law), and Sally (Deb Earl). Five grandchildren (Chad, Amy, Kristof, Andreas, Jon Erik), five great-grandchildren (Magnolia, Adeline, Rosie Faye, Sage, Nina), one step-granddaughter, Liliana, and one great-grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Alan Stiles) and sister-in-law (Betty Stiles).

Faye was a member of the Quad Cities Left Bank Art League, Artists Unlimited, the Culture Club, and the First Congregational Church. She enjoyed the outdoors and canoed thousands of miles over the years, including paddling with Chuck from the Headwaters of the Mississippi to Saint Louis with the Great River Rumble, as well as into Glacier Bay in Alaska. She also enjoyed hiking, skiing, camping, drawing and painting, traveling, and especially spending time with family. Faye was kind, warm, was loved by many and will be greatly missed. When Faye laughed, it was with contagious, effervescent joy.

A celebration of her life will be held this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Moline First Congregational Church Endowment Fund. condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.