Ferdinand N. Mandolini

September, 22, 2021

Ferdinand Mandolini, 78, of Westminster, Colorado, died on September, 22, 2021, after an extended illness. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ferd was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Vincent and Faustine Mandolini in 1943. He graduated from Blue Island High School and remained a loyal Chicago sports fan all his life.

Ferd obtained his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and attended the University of Illinois at Edwardsville, Western Illinois, and University of Iowa for graduate degrees. His career in School Psychology and School Administration included East Moline, Rock Island, and Moline School Districts. He was also a consultant with Keystone Area Education Agency in Iowa.

He married his wife, Susan Reading, in 1987. He will be greatly missed by his children, Alicia Mandolini and Anthony Mandolini as well as his sister, Cesira Bonin. He is also survived by Andrew and Sarah Newby, Steven and Amanda Newby and grandchildren, Carter and Parker Newby.

Many more extended family members and friends in Illinois and Arizona are also left to cherish his memory.