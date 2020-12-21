Menu
Florencio Genera "Lencho" Puentes
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Florencio "Lencho" Genera Puentes

November 7, 1924-December 19, 2020

Florencio "Lencho" Genera Puentes passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, December 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Lencho was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico on November 7, 1924 to Margarita and Concepción Puentes.

He immigrated to Silvis in 1954 where he met the woman (Beatrice Sandoval) at a dance, whom he would celebrate 66 years of marriage and together build a legacy. He was proud of their 7 children: Adrian (Gabriela), Gloria, Luis (Theresa), Georgina "Gena", Beatrice "Pebbles", Jacqueline (Daniel Pesek) and Tricia (Tony Serna); 14 grandchildren … Mariana (Adrian), Maya and Ariana (Gloria), Miguel, Analicia, Adrian (Luis), Guillermo and Emilio (Pebbles), Joshua, Elijah and Aaron (Jacqueline) and Julian, Isabella and Benjamin (Tricia) and 11 great-grandchildren. Lencho (and Bea) raised their children to know the importance of family, faith, education, and hard work.

Lencho was a dedicated and hard-working man working 2 jobs most of his life but always willing to help his friends and family with any project that needed his talents. He retired from John Deere Harvester Works in 1989 after dedicating 27 years as a laborer. He was so proud to be a retiree of Deere that when the Deere Commons opened, he volunteered and loved meeting new people and talking about Deere equipment.

He leaves his family all with such beautiful memories including a trip to Mexico with his 7 children and their children to share his journey as he wanted us to always be proud of our Mexican roots and know his story.

He loved to be active, walking 4 miles nearly every day for many many years. He also loved sports, especially Boxing, Baseball and basketball. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Celtics. And did he and Bea, love to dance … many may recall watching them glide across the dance floor at many of dances over the years!

He LOVED the sun and those who would drive by their home (over the last 10 years) could catch him sitting outside in his chair waving at everyone who drove by.

He is predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

It saddens the family, but the unfortunate reality of COVID is that the visitation will be for family only on Wednesday, Dec 23rd at Van Hoe Funeral Home. A private mass and burial is scheduled at 1 pm that afternoon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and St. Mary's Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome.

Prayers and positive thoughts are welcomed and appreciated by the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Dec
23
Service
live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome
IL
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
11 Entries
Sending our deepest condolences to your family. May God give you peace.
Deborah Barnes-Johnson
December 24, 2020
Luis sorry to hear about your dad´s passing. May God give you and strength through during this time.
Crystal Palmer- McCaw
December 22, 2020
My condolences to the family. Praying for the family. Much love. Sincerely, Diann Palmer
Violet Palmer
December 22, 2020
Sending love, prayers for the entire family.
Efren Esparza Jr. Family
December 22, 2020
Dear Gloria, so sorry for your loss. He had to be a very special man to raise such a special woman as you. God bless and comfort you.
Jody Murphy (Overton)
December 22, 2020
I send my deepest sympathies to the Fuentes family, so sorry for your loss
Jeff jamison
December 22, 2020
Karena Plepel
December 21, 2020
Raquel Esparza
December 21, 2020
Raquel Esparza
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Florencio. The first day I worked at Deere, ( 1974 ) someone sent me down to ask Florencio about some parts. " Go down and ask Swede", they said. When I got down there, there was only to Mexican gentleman. No big blonde man who I thought would look like a Swede. I asked "where do I find Swede". With his accent he said " that would be meee". I looked at him and went " I don´t think so". He said that is what they called him. I asked what his real name was. "Florencio Genera Puentes"he said. " Swede " it is... He then asked, " what do you need long haired kidddd? That is what he called me until the day he retired. Even after I cut my hair. I knew he was talking to me, and everyone in the department knew who he was talking about. I´m so glad this man took the time to be a friend, and teach me a few things around the shop. My sincere condolences to the family. May you Rest In Peace Swede....... Long Haired Kid. ( Jeff Barber )
Jeff Barber
December 21, 2020
Dearest Bea and family: So terribly sorry to learn of Lencho´s passing. We shall remember him always as a kind and dignified man who quietly enjoyed the chaos of Sandoval family gatherings. The fact he was a Celtics fan gains him newfound respect in Craig´s eyes and almost - ALMOST - excuses that Cardinals nonsense. I´m sure he, Al, Frosty and Gil are sorting that last bit out as we speak. May God bless you all at this difficult time.
Craig and Sherri DeVrieze
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results