Floyd W. Jensen

May 24, 1939-December 18, 2021

Floyd W. Jensen, 82, of Moline,IL, passed away Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at UnityPoint, Rock Island, IL.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline. Services will be 10 am, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.

Floyd was born May 24th, 1939, in Moline, IL, to Axel and Hildur (Hagstrom) Jensen. On May 27, 1960, he married Rosalie Raymond, they were married for 25 years. On June 28, 2003, he married Carol Markey, who preceded him in death in 2018.

Floyd was a graduate of Moline High School. He worked for Moline Consumers for many years during his career before joining E&D Trucking. Floyd was a member of the Teamsters Union and was the Union Steward as well as the President of the Teamsters Credit Union. He served for two years in the US Army and then several years in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed Nascar, loved to work and most of all his family.

Survivors include sons, Tracy (Cindy) Jensen of Silvis, IL, Jerry (Jeanie) Jensen of Park Hills, MO, and James M. Jensen, CA; step-children, Monica Koning, Geneseo, Lori (Steve) Lofgren, Geneseo, Angela (Andrew) Stoutenborough, Springfield, IL, Berick Snyder of Homestead, FL; grandchildren, Tara, Joshua, Richard, Alicia, Brant, Shayna, Cody, Blake, Amanda, Jonathan and Katie; many great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter as well as many step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Fatchett, East Moline, Grace Godwin, Rock Island, and a brother, Marshall (Janet) Jensen, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two sons, Richard and Scott Jensen, his parents and first wife.

