Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd W. Jensen
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Floyd W. Jensen

May 24, 1939-December 18, 2021

Floyd W. Jensen, 82, of Moline,IL, passed away Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at UnityPoint, Rock Island, IL.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline. Services will be 10 am, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.

Floyd was born May 24th, 1939, in Moline, IL, to Axel and Hildur (Hagstrom) Jensen. On May 27, 1960, he married Rosalie Raymond, they were married for 25 years. On June 28, 2003, he married Carol Markey, who preceded him in death in 2018.

Floyd was a graduate of Moline High School. He worked for Moline Consumers for many years during his career before joining E&D Trucking. Floyd was a member of the Teamsters Union and was the Union Steward as well as the President of the Teamsters Credit Union. He served for two years in the US Army and then several years in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed Nascar, loved to work and most of all his family.

Survivors include sons, Tracy (Cindy) Jensen of Silvis, IL, Jerry (Jeanie) Jensen of Park Hills, MO, and James M. Jensen, CA; step-children, Monica Koning, Geneseo, Lori (Steve) Lofgren, Geneseo, Angela (Andrew) Stoutenborough, Springfield, IL, Berick Snyder of Homestead, FL; grandchildren, Tara, Joshua, Richard, Alicia, Brant, Shayna, Cody, Blake, Amanda, Jonathan and Katie; many great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter as well as many step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Fatchett, East Moline, Grace Godwin, Rock Island, and a brother, Marshall (Janet) Jensen, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two sons, Richard and Scott Jensen, his parents and first wife.

Friends are invited to express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Dec
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wendt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I worked with Floyd at the blood center and at Enterprise and we became friends. I always enjoyed our conversations and just laughing about whatever. He was a very kind and easy going man. He will be greatly missed. My most sincere condolences to the family. God Bless.
Lou Ritchie
December 28, 2021
We are so saddened at the loss of Floyd. He was the nicest person anyone could know. our Thoughts and Prayers go out to all of you at this difficult. Lori Lofgren is my daughter in law and Steve is our son. God Bless to all.....
Steve and Sharon Lofgren
Family
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results