Frances "Jane" Casey

September 11, 1927-December 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Private graveside services for Frances "Jane" Casey, 93, of East Moline, IL, will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. She died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline.

Jane Casey was born September 11, 1927, in Washington, IA, the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Schrack) Casey. She retired as an executive secretary at Deere &Co, after many years of service. She was an animal lover, especially cocker spaniels and horses.

Survivors include her brother, William Casey, Washington, IA, and special friends, Pat (Joe) Hofmann, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Paws and More 1004 W. Madison Street, Washington, IA 52353

