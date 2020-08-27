Frances "Lucy" Lucille Davis

August 27, 1933-August 22, 2020

MOLINE-Frances "Lucy" Lucille Davis of East Moline, IL died Sat August 22, 2020 at Aspenwood Rehab and Healthcare Silvis, IL. She was born August 27, 1933 in Powersville, Mo. to Emerson and Ora (Ellis) Putnam who preceded her in death. She was raised in the Powersville, Mo area and graduated from Unionville High School where she played basketball. She married Cyril Davis in 1951 in Iowa. They later divorced. She was employed by International Harvester and retired from Case New Holland in 1993. She was a volunteer for United Way, the America Red Cross, Local 1304 and other causes. Lucille was an avid bowler and bowled on many leagues. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, gardening, family reunions, and any activity outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially on the "Putnam Family Farm" where she grew up. Survivors include daughters Sheryl Tank (Ralph), New Windsor, IL, Debbie Milefchik, Waverly, Ohio, sons Douglas (Juanita),Powersville, Mo., Terry (Becky) Port Byron, IL, Don (Tracey) Woodland, Wa., Allan (Paula) Colona, IL., numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Dr. Edward (Maxine) Putnam San Juan Capistrano, Ca., sister-in-law Norma Putnam Unionville, Mo. She was preceded in death by her sisters Emily Pauley and Mary Callison, brothers Tom, Kenneth, and Henry Putnam.

Cremation without visitation or funeral has been accorded per Lucille's request.