Frances Moon

August 1, 1933-December 31, 2021

Frances Moon, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Frances was born on August 1, 1933, in Rock Island, the daughter of Loyd A. and Henrietta M. (Birkhahn) Watson. She married Matthew R. Moon on April 26, 1952, in Moline. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2021. She previously worked at Fresh Pack Candy Company and later as an in-home nurse's aide. Frances enjoyed knitting, listening to Jack Carey and traveling to Branson and Germany.

Survivors include her children, Matthew (Carol) Moon, Jr., Ernest L. (Ilse) Moon, William P. (Tina) Moon, Georgia L. Lauritzson, Hubert Ray Moon, Darlene J. Moon, Andrew S. Moon, Jeffrey I. (Julie) Moon, Steven A. (Nancy) Moon; 33 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Carolyn Mason and Patricia Ann Carlson.

