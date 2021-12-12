Menu
Frances "Jean" Neely
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Frances "Jean" Neely

January 17, 1932-December 10, 2021

Frances "Jean" Neely, 89, of Silvis passed away December 10, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus.

Funeral services will be 11am Thursday at Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Masks will be required at both the funeral home and the church. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Baby Fold or Cunningham Home.

Frances Jean was born January 17, 1932 in Carbon Cliff, IL the daughter of Benjamin F. and Flora (McHenry) Griffith. She was a graduate of UTHS Class of 1949 and MIC Class of 1951. Jean married Norman Neely July 26, 1953 in Silvis. She worked at Lofgren Distributing and later for Carbon Cliff School District 36, retiring in 1993. She was a lifetime member of Silvis United Methodist Church and was a member of Silvis Retired Seniors and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed sewing and embroidering.

Survivors include her husband Norman; children Joann E. (Lynn) Woodard, Norma J. Neely (Steve Brown), Katherine (Byron) Wetzel, and Norman B. (Wendy) Neely; grandchildren Hannah Woodard, Nikki Woodard, Cherise Wetzel, Amie Jean Wetzel, Jarret Wetzel, Chelsea Neely, and Megan Neely; great grandchildren Layla Cserepes, Tate Burrow, Tucker Burrow, Ruth Frances Neely, and Rowan Geigle.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jane Eaton, and brother David Griffith.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.

In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pat Branner and Palmer family
Friend
December 14, 2021
