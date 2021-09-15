Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Frances Riggs
1929 - 2021
Frances Riggs

August 25, 1929-September 11, 2021

ORION-Frances Riggs, 92, of Orion, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Orion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the church. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family.

Frances was born on August 25, 1929, in Osco, IL, the daughter of Frank A. and Florence A. (Fair) Swanson. She married John A. Riggs on January 29, 1951, in Hernando, MS. She worked as a bank teller for Bank Orion for 34 years. She was a member of Orion United Methodist Church. Frances belonged to the Viking Club of Moline. She enjoyed bowling, golf, cooking and traveling. She was a part of a bowling league on Wednesday nights and Sunday's mixed couples league. On Saturdays she had the 500 Card Club. She and John wintered in Palm Rasaca Mobile Home Park in Brownsville, TX.

Survivors include her husband, John; children, Terry L. Riggs, Palm Coast, FL, and Keith (Theresa) Riggs, Magnolia, TX; grandson, Matthew Riggs, Overland Park City, KS; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Howard Swanson; and sisters, Elaine Walline and Geraldine Clausen; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Cole.

The family would like to thank the Allure "family" for their kindness, generosity, and friendship through the years. Also, respect and special thanks to the Allure Compassionate Care Team and Compassus Hospice Care.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most sincere sympathies to your family. Fran was a wonderful woman. I enjoyed seeing John and Fran taking their daily walk around our neighbor at Allure. Her smile was priceless when she would yell, "Bingo!" She will be greatly missed.
Jane Scherer
September 17, 2021
