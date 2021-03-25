Menu
Frances L. Westerlund
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Frances L. Westerlund

September 18, 1935-March 19, 2021

Orion-Frances L Westerlund, 85, of Orion, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services and burial of cremains will be held 10 am Saturday March 27, 2021 at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Frances was born on September 18, 1935, in Geneseo, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Maxine Miller. She married William Westerlund on November 19, 1961, at St John's Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2019. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, where she helped with communion and was a former member of the choir. She enjoyed painting, knitting, macrame, and doing any kind of craft. She also enjoyed visiting the casino.

Survivors include her children Roy Westerlund, Orion, Randy (Laurie) Westerlund, Lynn Center; grandchildren Amy (Trent) Coziahr, KS, Nichole (Seth) Hancock, FL, Lance (Danielle) Westerlund, FL; great grandchildren, Hannah Coziahr, KS, Carter Coziahr, KS, Lane Westerlund, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 brothers, William and Roger.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss Hugs and prayers to all
Sue and Mike Calsyn
March 22, 2021
