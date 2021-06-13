Francis L. "Bud" Black

June 22, 1933-June 11, 2021

HAMPTON-Francis L. "Bud" Black, 87, of Hampton, went home to be with his Savior and Lord, on June 11, 2021 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois. He looked forward to being with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Bud was born on June 22, 1933 in Dayton County, Arkansas; the son of Elmer and Bessie (Cook) Black. Bud was the youngest of eleven children; nine boys and two girls. He married Darlene McLaughlin April 19, 1974 in Andalusia, Illinois. Bud will be remembered as a strong believer in the Bible and the Gospel. He always wanted to share the Gospel message.

Survivors are his wife of forty-seven years, Darlene Black, his daughters from a previous marriage, Sharon Kaye (Rodney) Raney, Duncan Arkansas, Teri L. (David) Ward, Geneseo, Illinois, and Christine Kline, O'Fallon, Missouri, eight grandchildren, his sister, Betty Randall, Rock Island, special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his eight brothers, and one sister.

A gathering of family and friends will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday,

June 16, 2021 in the chapel of Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline, Illinois. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron, Illinois.

