Francis D. "Frank" Kolb

September 7, 1941-December 21, 2021

Francis D. "Frank" Kolb, 80, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park.

Frank was born on September 7, 1941, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Francis Joseph and Bernice (Gardner) Kolb. He married Carol A. Brinkman on July 16, 1960, in Oelwein. He retired from sales and later warehouse management. Frank was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Notre Dame football. Frank loved his grandchildren dearly.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Douglas Kolb, Moline, Francine Seibel, Tennessee, Jeffrey Kolb, Quincy, IL, and Stephanie Perrin, Quincy, IL; grandchildren, Nicole, Andrea, Kevin, Zachary, Shawna, Lindsey, Bradley, and Andrew; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Kane, Oelwein, IA, and Joan Hernandez, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Natalie; brother, John and sisters, Loretta Gust and Margaret Kolb.

