Frank R. Banfield

September 13, 1927-April 13, 2022

Frank R. Banfield, 94, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm, Monday, April 18, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be held. Memorials may be made to the church or the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate).

Frank was born on September 13, 1927, in Carlisle, Indiana, the son of Arch and Gertrude (McSparin) Banfield. Frank enlisted in US Navy in 1944 and served until the end of World War II. He was stationed in Okinawa during the battle of Okinawa. He later enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in AP during the Berlin Air Lift. He married Jeanne Blue on March 7, 1953, at Union Congregational Church in Moline. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2019. Frank worked at Oscar Mayer as a meat cutter retiring in 1989. He later worked at Jewel Foods from 1990 to 1997. Frank was a member of First Lutheran Church in Moline. He enjoyed bowling, going to museums, attending concerts, and volunteering at his children's schools. Frank loved going to car shows, bicycling, and going on road trips. Frank was a Santa for 10 years at South Park Mall.

Survivors include his children, Cheryl "Sheri" (Earl) Fangmeier, Shafer, MN, Denise (Dan) Bennett, Silvis, Dana (Debra) Banfield, Georgetown, KY, Kevin (Monica) Banfield, Moline, Kara (Jon) Banfield Vermeire, Moline; grandchildren, Chris (Stacy) Banfield, Greg (Jennifer) Webb, Josh Webb, Amy (Kyle) Heydeman, Darcie Banfield, Dawn Banfield, Misti (Jim) Vignola, and Ami (Joe) Cudd; great grandchildren, Turner, Caleb, Zander, Landon, Lucas, Natalie, Max, Briahna, and one great-granddaughter on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Debra; grandson, Chad; siblings, Orville, Leonard, James, Arthur, Lawrence, Ervin, Helen Hicks, Avenell Bos, Clarabelle Fogle, and an infant brother, Clarence.

