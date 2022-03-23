Frank J. Benedict

January 28, 1944-March 20, 2022

CHESTER-Frank J. Benedict, 78, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 9:38 am, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois.

He was born to the late Frank J. and Jane (nee Bystrom)Benedict, Jr on January 28, 1944 in Rock Island, Illinois.

Frank married Sandra K. Charbonneau on October 4, 1969 in Kankakee, Illinois; she survives.

Frank graduate from United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois in 1962 and then he attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and graduated with bachelor degree in Therapeutic Recreation in 1967.

Frank served in the Illinois National Guard from 1967- 1973 and as Alderman for Ward 1 in Chester from 2001-2003.

Frank started his career as A.T. Director Psychiatric Divisions at Kankakee, Illinois, Director of Social Rehab Service at Mantero Mental Health Center, Director of Leisure Time Services and activity therapy at Menard Psychiatric Center and Case Worker Supervisor at Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois; until his retirement in 2001.

Frank was a member of American Legion Post #487 in Chester and he enjoyed fishing.

Frank is survived by his wife, Sandy Benedict of Chester, IL and one son, Jordan Benedict of Breman, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 Sister – Connie Jo Benedict and in-laws – Jerry & Lila Hull.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery, Chester, Illinois with Rev. Phillip Keeton officiating.

