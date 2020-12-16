Frank G. Dexter III

October 29, 1948-December 15, 2020

Frank G. Dexter III, 72, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Frank was born October 29, 1948 in Frankfurt, Germany, a son of Frank G., Jr. and Florence (Kaufman) Dexter. Frank graduated from Rock Island High School and attended Black Hawk College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and served in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. He married Becky A. McLaughlin on November 21, 1975 in Rock Island. Frank was a self-employed owner of Action Auto Body in Rock Island from 1973 until its closure in 2004. He then opened Dexter Custom Woodworks, which he ran until his retirement in 2017. Frank loved fishing, woodworking, gardening and cars.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Becky; sons, Andrew Frank Dexter (Stephanie McNall) and Joshua Adam (Chelsie) Dexter; grandson, Cash Dexter and step grandchildren, Paige Preston, Bailey Preston and Payton Anderson; sisters, Linda (Jeff) Hindman, Lori Mizlo; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

