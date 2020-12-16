Menu
Frank G. Dexter III
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Frank G. Dexter III

October 29, 1948-December 15, 2020

Frank G. Dexter III, 72, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home. A private live-streamed memorial service will be available for viewing at 10 am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private inurnment will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Frank was born October 29, 1948 in Frankfurt, Germany, a son of Frank G., Jr. and Florence (Kaufman) Dexter. Frank graduated from Rock Island High School and attended Black Hawk College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and served in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. He married Becky A. McLaughlin on November 21, 1975 in Rock Island. Frank was a self-employed owner of Action Auto Body in Rock Island from 1973 until its closure in 2004. He then opened Dexter Custom Woodworks, which he ran until his retirement in 2017. Frank loved fishing, woodworking, gardening and cars.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Becky; sons, Andrew Frank Dexter (Stephanie McNall) and Joshua Adam (Chelsie) Dexter; grandson, Cash Dexter and step grandchildren, Paige Preston, Bailey Preston and Payton Anderson; sisters, Linda (Jeff) Hindman, Lori Mizlo; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Live streamed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss . I got to know Frank from a few fender benders with my Volvos. He was a wonderful person -honest, empathetic, a man of integrity and always treated this customer with respect.
Peter Gluck
December 18, 2020
Cousins Becky, Andy and Josh: I am so sorry. We have lost a fantastic member of our family. My heart goes out to you.
Amy Ade Ferkel
December 17, 2020
I worked for Frank at his body shop many years ago. He was a good man. Our deepest sympathies to his family.
Dan Barrett
December 17, 2020
Becky, Josh, Andy and families, I am so sorry to see Frank has passed. My heart goes out to you all. It is so hard to lose your best friend and parent. It is especially more so at this time of year. He was a great guy, he was always so nice to me, and Todd thought so much of him. Our prayers are with you.
Deb Nelson
December 17, 2020
Becky,Andy and Josh, I´m so very sorry for your loss. Frank and I had a great relationship while I work for him. He was the most honest guy I have every worked for. It was a sad day when the shop closed and our work relationship ended. I wish you all the best. Todd
Todd Nelson
December 16, 2020
Becky, Andy, and Josh, I am so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Frank was the first mentor that I had. I learned so much at the body shop and helping build your house. I have a lot of great memories with him.
Jeff Wilson
December 16, 2020
