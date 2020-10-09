Frank L. Morel

December 22, 1975-October 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Frank L. Morel, 44, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Recitation of the Rosary will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of the family for an education fund to be established for Frank's children.

Frank was born on December 22, 1975 in Rock Island, a son of Frank and Sandy (Flores) Morel. He graduated from Alleman High School, Class of 1994. He married Megan on February 5, 2000. Frank's greatest joy in life was his boys. He also loved his two dogs, even the one he didn't want. Frank worked in logistics at Sears Seating in Davenport, IA for 22 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Frank also enjoyed golfing, going to the library, reading, and watching movies. Ultimately, Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor.

Those left to cherish Frank's memory include his sons, Jake and Justin Morel, both of Rock Island; their mother, Megan Morel, of Rock Island; siblings, Scott (LeRon) Morel, Muscatine, IA, Susie (Brett) Clark, Hampton, IL, Brian (Angela) Morel, Bettendorf, IA, and Nikki (Randy) Short, Pittsburg, PA; best friends, Jim (Julie) Nonnenmann and Larry Randazzo; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents.

