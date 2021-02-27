Menu
Frank Mendoza
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Frank Mendoza

March 20, 1942-February 25, 2021

MOLINE-Frank R. Mendoza, 78, of Moline, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Private family services will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page at 10am. A public visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

Frank was born March 20, 1942 in Moline, the son of Pedro and Eulalia (Rebas) Mendoza. He married Frances Miller on August 13, 1964 in Rock Island. He later married Diana K. Gott on July 2, 1997 in Moline.

Frank retired in 1993 from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline after 30 years. He had a love for fishing and introducing the sport of fishing to everyone. He enjoyed going to the river on River Drive, going to Prospect Park to feed the ducks and above all, he treasured his time with his family.

Survivors include his wife and life companion of 40 years, Diana; children, Roxanne "Rock" Mendoza, Moline, Greg (Tracy) Mendoza, Moline, Becky (Jeff) Leonhardt, Moline, Ramon "Moe" Mendoza, Moline, Aimee (Tim) Seward, East Moline, Rachel Pizano (Eric Castellanos), Moline and Nick Mendoza, Moline; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sisters, MaryJoe Ramarez, Milan, Lupe Ashby (Don Davis), Coal Valley, Margaret Day, LeClaire, IA, and Carmen McGuire, Missouri; brothers, Tony (Margo) Mendoza, East Moline, Rich Mendoza (Sharon Carnes), Milan and Jesse (Tilli) Mendoza, Moline and sister-in-law, Angie Mendoza, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Mendoza, Jr., sisters, Celia Wilkerson, Beatrice Ybarra and Connie Ashby and brothers, Joe Mendoza and Dave Mendoza.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
To the Mendoza family I offer my condolences. Jesse and Tillie May good memories replace the sadness you feel now. I am so sorry for Your loss. Clark Miner. MHS class of `62.
Clark Miner
February 28, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy to my dear life long friends, Jess and Tillie. My thoughts are with you.
Donna Ericson
February 27, 2021
The family of Frank Mendoza, you have my deepest condolences on your loss! May God bless you today and always Prayers with your families!
Margaret Terronez
February 27, 2021
When I came in to the Hensley and Mendoza family 14 years ago I met this guy named uncle Frank and I fell in love with him he was so sweet and funny you will be missed love you uncle frank
Inez Sanders
February 27, 2021
