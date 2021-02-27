Frank Mendoza

March 20, 1942-February 25, 2021

MOLINE-Frank R. Mendoza, 78, of Moline, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Private family services will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page at 10am. A public visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

Frank was born March 20, 1942 in Moline, the son of Pedro and Eulalia (Rebas) Mendoza. He married Frances Miller on August 13, 1964 in Rock Island. He later married Diana K. Gott on July 2, 1997 in Moline.

Frank retired in 1993 from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline after 30 years. He had a love for fishing and introducing the sport of fishing to everyone. He enjoyed going to the river on River Drive, going to Prospect Park to feed the ducks and above all, he treasured his time with his family.

Survivors include his wife and life companion of 40 years, Diana; children, Roxanne "Rock" Mendoza, Moline, Greg (Tracy) Mendoza, Moline, Becky (Jeff) Leonhardt, Moline, Ramon "Moe" Mendoza, Moline, Aimee (Tim) Seward, East Moline, Rachel Pizano (Eric Castellanos), Moline and Nick Mendoza, Moline; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sisters, MaryJoe Ramarez, Milan, Lupe Ashby (Don Davis), Coal Valley, Margaret Day, LeClaire, IA, and Carmen McGuire, Missouri; brothers, Tony (Margo) Mendoza, East Moline, Rich Mendoza (Sharon Carnes), Milan and Jesse (Tilli) Mendoza, Moline and sister-in-law, Angie Mendoza, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Mendoza, Jr., sisters, Celia Wilkerson, Beatrice Ybarra and Connie Ashby and brothers, Joe Mendoza and Dave Mendoza.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.