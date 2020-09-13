Frank Noriega Segura

April 13, 1926-September 11, 2020

SILVIS-Frank Noriega Segura, 94, of Silvis passed away September 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis.

Private family services will be held at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Burial with military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where Frank was a lifelong member.

Frank was born April 13, 1926 in Dodge City, KS the son of Juan and Maria Noriega Segura. He served in the Army during WWII. He married Mercedes Gomez November 22, 1947. Frank was the former Police Chief of Silvis and retired Fire Chief on the Rock Island Arsenal. He was an avid lifelong Bears fan and a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed refurbishing furniture, collecting coins, traveling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years Mercedes; children Shirley Johnson, Rueben Segura, Fred (Penny) Segura, Denise (Bill) Edwards, and Diana (Barry) Miller; grandchildren Jan-Michael, Tony, Jessica, Ryan, David, Brian, Jamie, Alicia, and Steve; 12 great grandchildren;1 great great grandchild and siblings Carmen Daggett, Theresa (Dick) Castel, Connie (Tanilo) Sandivol, Mary (Allen) Fordham, Pete (Terry) Segura, and Lupe "Gongi" Segura.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joe and Eli, and sister Nellie.

