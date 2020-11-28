Frank O. Pouder

January 13, 1930 - November 23, 2020

East Moline - Frank O. Pouder, 90, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome/ at 9:15 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Private family committal services will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Frank was born on January 13, 1930 in Moline, the son of George and Ethel (Summers) Pouder. He married Karen Kiefer on July 3, 1983 in Moline. He retired from ALCOA as a cold mill operator after 39 years with the company. He has been a member of the Scott County Kennel Club since 1956, serving as past president, receiving a lifetime achievement award. He bred best in show Cocker Spaniels and English Toy Spaniels. He also received the lifetime achievement award from the English Toy Spaniel Club of America. Frank loved his dogs and his family. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Karen, sister Bonnie Kay Engels, Moline, brother Richard Danneels, Colona, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tyyne and Steve McIntire, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Lou VonMotz.

