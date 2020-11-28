Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank O. Pouder
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Frank O. Pouder

January 13, 1930 - November 23, 2020

East Moline - Frank O. Pouder, 90, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome/ at 9:15 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Private family committal services will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Frank was born on January 13, 1930 in Moline, the son of George and Ethel (Summers) Pouder. He married Karen Kiefer on July 3, 1983 in Moline. He retired from ALCOA as a cold mill operator after 39 years with the company. He has been a member of the Scott County Kennel Club since 1956, serving as past president, receiving a lifetime achievement award. He bred best in show Cocker Spaniels and English Toy Spaniels. He also received the lifetime achievement award from the English Toy Spaniel Club of America. Frank loved his dogs and his family. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Karen, sister Bonnie Kay Engels, Moline, brother Richard Danneels, Colona, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tyyne and Steve McIntire, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Lou VonMotz.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.