Frank Tharp

August 15, 2020

SEATON, IL - Frank Tharp, 71, of Seaton, Illinois died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per his wishes, graveside services are 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg, family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Seaton Park & Recreation or Seaton Fire Department. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Dispatch Argus on Aug. 18, 2020.
