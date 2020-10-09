Fred J. Goodnight

May 15, 1930-October 6, 2020

ORION-Fred J. Goodnight, 90, of Orion, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Western Township Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 246. Visitation will be from 11:30-1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #246. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Fred was born on May 15, 1930, in Tahlequah, OK, the son of Jewel & Iva Goodnight. He married Dorothy L. Deuth on August 18, 1956 in Alexis, IL. She preceded him in death on June 8, 1998. He married Marian L. Sorenson in 1999, in Orion, IL. She preceded him on September 14, 2019. Fred served in the United States Army in 1952. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and hunting. He was a member of the Moline American Legion and the Orion United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, MaryAnn (John) Neiderhieser; grandchildren, Laura Nicol, Kresta Poland, and Wyatt Gates; brother, Bud Goodnight; 4 great grandchildren, Christopher, Cadence, McKinley and Sierra.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, and sister.

