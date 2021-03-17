Frederick W. Covemaker

June 30, 1956-March 12, 2021

MOLINE-Frederick W. Covemaker, 64, of Moline, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline, Illinois.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Illinois. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the family.

Frederick William Covemaker was born June 30, 1956 in Moline, Illinois; the fourth child of Charles E. and Betty J. (Ruff) Covemaker. He was a 1974 graduate of Moline High School. Fred was a manager for various pizza establishments, last working in 2017. Fred enjoyed watching football, baseball, and NASCAR with "his cronies".

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Joseph Covemaker of Rock Island, Illinois, his daughter, Macaira (John) Gellerstedt of Rock Island, Illinois, his sisters, Kathryn (Ricky) Masias of Moline, Illinois, and Linda (Preston)LeMaire of Colona, Illinois, his nieces, Elizabeth (Jeff) Penn of Prescott, Arizona, and Deja Scarsdale of East Moline, Illinois, his nephews, Corey Bloom of Junction City, Kansas, Robert (Kristin) Davis of Hampton, Illinois, Chad (Jenni) Davis of Hampton, Illinois, Jason (Ann) Bloom of Mesa, Arizona, and Levi (Amy) Masias of Moline, Illinois, and special friends, Cindy Covemaker-Wren of Davenport, Iowa, John Tufts of Moline, Illinois, Brian Bowden of Bettendorf, Iowa, Blake Eastman of Moline, Illinois and a host of family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sharon Peden.

