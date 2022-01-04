Menu
Freemont J. "Junior" Herring
Freemont "Junior" J. Herring

December 24, 2021

MOLINE-Freemont "Junior" J. Herring, 92, of Moline, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be hour prior to service. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include: children, Linda Regan, George Herring, Iona Martin, and grandson, Albert Martin; 9 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and 2 sisters. Preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandson; 3 sons-in-law; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers-in-law.

Condolences may be left to Freemont's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 4, 2022.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
